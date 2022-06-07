Man accused of brandishing sharp object at Portsmouth police officer arrested

Andre Rawls was charged with attempted malicious injury of a police officer and attempted breaking and entering, the Portsmouth Police Department said.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man who was shot by a Portsmouth police officer after allegedly brandishing a sharp object last month was arrested Monday.

Andre Rawls was charged with attempted malicious injury of a police officer and attempted breaking and entering, the Portsmouth Police Department said. He's being held at Portsmouth City Jail.

The shooting happened on June 19 around 11:30 a.m. when a Portsmouth police officer responded to a call for service near the 2300 block of Greenwood Drive.

That's where Rawls allegedly brandished a sharp object at the officer, who shot him during the encounter. The police department didn't say what kind of object it was.

Rawls was seriously hurt and taken to a hospital to be treated. Virginia State Police was called in to investigate the shooting.