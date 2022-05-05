Man shot, seriously hurt in Portsmouth overnight

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was seriously hurt in a shooting near Maplewood Park in Portsmouth late Wednesday night.
The police department's spokeswoman said a man was shot near the 3300 block of Portsmouth Boulevard around 11:15 p.m.
His injuries were life-threatening, she said. Wednesday morning, doctors were still trying to save him.
The police department didn't share any information about a possible suspect, or the circumstances that could have led up to the shooting.
If you know anything that could help detectives, call Portsmouth Police, or the Crime Line (1.800.LOCK.U.UP). Crime Line tipsters can stay anonymous, and don't have to testify in court.