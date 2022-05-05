Man shot, seriously hurt in Portsmouth overnight

The police department didn't share any information about a possible suspect, or the circumstances that could have led up to the shooting.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was seriously hurt in a shooting near Maplewood Park in Portsmouth late Wednesday night.

The police department's spokeswoman said a man was shot near the 3300 block of Portsmouth Boulevard around 11:15 p.m.

His injuries were life-threatening, she said. Wednesday morning, doctors were still trying to save him.

