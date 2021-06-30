Man shot, seriously injured in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously hurt Wednesday.
It was around 2:56 a.m. when Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a walk-in shooting victim at a hospital.
Officers found a 30-year-old man who had been hit by gunfire. The man's injuries are considered life-threatening.
Police said the man was shot while in a parking lot in the first block of Antiqua Bay. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation. There is no suspect information at this time.
If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.