Man shot, seriously injured in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously hurt Wednesday.

It was around 2:56 a.m. when Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a walk-in shooting victim at a hospital.

Officers found a 30-year-old man who had been hit by gunfire. The man's injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police said the man was shot while in a parking lot in the first block of Antiqua Bay. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation. There is no suspect information at this time.