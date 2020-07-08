Man shot, seriously injured on Edward Street in Norfolk

The Norfolk Police Department investigated a shooting in the 6200 block of Edward Street early Friday morning.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department investigated a shooting in the 6200 block of Edward Street early Friday morning.

A tweet from the department said a man sustained life-threatening injuries in the incident, and was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

Police said calls about the shooting first came in around 2:10 a.m.

There was not initially any information about a suspect. To aid police in the investigation, call the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.

Tips can always be submitted anonymously.