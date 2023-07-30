Man shot, seriously injured late Saturday night in Portsmouth

A Portsmouth Police Department spokesperson posted a Tweet just before 11:30 p.m. saying that a man had been shot and seriously injured on Grand Street.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was shot and seriously injured in Portsmouth Saturday just hours after a boy was shot and killed in that city.

In the second incident. a Portsmouth Police Department spokesperson posted a Tweet just before 11:30 p.m. saying that a man had been shot and seriously injured on Grand Street just off Portsmouth Blvd., about halfway between Deep Creek Blvd. and the I-264 interchange.

That's all we know. As is the case with the shooting death of the boy a few hours earlier, Portsmouth Police have released no other details. We don't know the names or ages, the circumstances under which these people were shot, whether police have any suspects in custody, or if they're looking for anyone who may pose a risk to the public.

The PPD is investigating a gunshot wound incident that occurred near the 100 block of Grand Street. An adult male sustained a serious injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/YpxJ3JDO2v — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) July 30, 2023