Man shot, seriously injured late Saturday night in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was shot and seriously injured in Portsmouth Saturday just hours after a boy was shot and killed in that city.
In the second incident. a Portsmouth Police Department spokesperson posted a Tweet just before 11:30 p.m. saying that a man had been shot and seriously injured on Grand Street just off Portsmouth Blvd., about halfway between Deep Creek Blvd. and the I-264 interchange.
That's all we know. As is the case with the shooting death of the boy a few hours earlier, Portsmouth Police have released no other details. We don't know the names or ages, the circumstances under which these people were shot, whether police have any suspects in custody, or if they're looking for anyone who may pose a risk to the public.
Anyone with information about this or any other incident should contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477).