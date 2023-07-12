Man shot, severely wounded in Hampton Tuesday night

Officers responded to a call they received shortly after 9 p.m. reporting that a man had walked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

HAMPTON, Va. — A man is fighting for his life after he was shot in Hampton Tuesday night.

According to a spokesperson for Hampton Police Division, their officers responded to a call they received shortly after 9 p.m. reporting that a man had walked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

What they've learned so far is that the victim was traveling in his vehicle on West Queen Street near LaSalle Avenue when someone began firing towards his vehicle. He was stricken as a result. He was then taken in a personal vehicle to the hospital.

The spokesperson said they're investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding this incident. They don't have suspect information to share at this time.