44-year-old man shot in shoulder, James City County police say

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Lafayette Boulevard.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A 44-year-old man shot in the shoulder near Williamsburg on Tuesday night is expected to recover, the James City County Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Lafayette Boulevard. Police officers responded around 8 p.m. Tuesday after someone reported gunshots in the area. The police department didn't say what led to the shooting.

After police officers arrived, the man was taken to a hospital to be treated.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit tips through P3 Tips.