Man shot in Suffolk, police investigating

Investigators didn't say how seriously his wounds appeared to be.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Nov. 27, 2021.

In the early hours of Friday morning, someone shot a man in Suffolk.

The Suffolk Police Department said they got a call for help just before 1 a.m.

Officers went to the 100 block of Beech Street, which is near Balm Church on East Washington Street, and found a 35-year-old man who was hurt.

Responders treated him there, and then took him to a hospital.

Investigators didn't say how seriously his wounds appeared to be.

By Friday morning at 6 a.m., there wasn't any information about a suspect for this shooting.