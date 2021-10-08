Man charged following deadly shooting on High Street in Portsmouth

Police say William Pickens, 43, is being charged with murder after Brandon Edwards, 32, was shot to death in the Downtown area of Portsmouth.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a homicide from Monday night.

PPD Spokeswoman Victoria Varnedoe said officers were called to the 400 block of High Street on Aug. 9, just before midnight to help someone who had been shot. That's in the Downtown section of the city.

When officers got to the scene, they found 32-year-old Brandon Edwards suffering from serious injuries. Medics took him to the hospital where he died.

Police said 43-year-old Williams J. Pickens is facing multiple charges including First Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony and Reckless Handling of a Firearm.