crime

Man shot to death in Hampton prompts homicide investigation

Police are working to learn the moments leading up to a man's murder on Kecoughtan Road in Hampton.
Credit: Hampton Police Division

Police are trying to track down the suspect(s) responsible for fatally shooting a man on Kecoughtan Road Friday evening.

Officers were sent to the 2200 block of Kecoughtan Road just before 7 p.m. for a shooting.

They arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police aren't releasing the name of the victim until his family has been notified.

No other details have been released at this time, including suspect information or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

