Man shot to death in Hampton prompts homicide investigation

Police are working to learn the moments leading up to a man's murder on Kecoughtan Road in Hampton.

Police are trying to track down the suspect(s) responsible for fatally shooting a man on Kecoughtan Road Friday evening.

Officers were sent to the 2200 block of Kecoughtan Road just before 7 p.m. for a shooting.

They arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police aren't releasing the name of the victim until his family has been notified.