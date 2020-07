Police said the shooting happened on West 29th Street near Llewellyn Avenue. The man died there.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police said they were trying to figure out what led to a deadly shooting in the Park Place neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of West 29th St. around 4:30 p.m. That's near Llewellyn Avenue.

When officers got there, they found a man who had been shot. He died there.

There was no word on any suspects. There were no other details available about the incident.

#BREAKING: @NorfolkPD tell us a man died after a shooting in the 300 block of W 29th Street. This is still a very active scene. Police blocked off a set of apartments on the street. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/NpfRm4VltI — Allison Bazzle 13News Now (@13AllisonBazzle) July 29, 2020