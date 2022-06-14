Man shot on Towne Point Road, Portsmouth police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department was on the scene of a shooting Tuesday morning.
According to dispatch and a tweet, police first got the call at 2:16 a.m. that there had been gunshots on the 3500 block of Towne Point Road.
When they got there, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, and he's expected to be okay.
His name hasn't been released at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip here.