Man shot on Towne Point Road, Portsmouth police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department was on the scene of a shooting Tuesday morning.

According to dispatch and a tweet, police first got the call at 2:16 a.m. that there had been gunshots on the 3500 block of Towne Point Road.

When they got there, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, and he's expected to be okay.

His name hasn't been released at this time.