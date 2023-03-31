Portsmouth police investigate Virginia Avenue shooting that left man hurt

The shooting happened near the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue, which is just off High Street, around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was hurt in a shooting in Portsmouth early Friday morning, police said.

The shooting happened near the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue, which is just off High Street, around 2:30 a.m.

The man has a non-life-threatening injury and is being treated at a hospital, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

Police didn't share what led to the shooting or if there are any suspects.