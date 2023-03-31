Portsmouth police investigate Virginia Avenue shooting that left man hurt

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was hurt in a shooting in Portsmouth early Friday morning, police said.
The shooting happened near the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue, which is just off High Street, around 2:30 a.m.
The man has a non-life-threatening injury and is being treated at a hospital, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.
Police didn't share what led to the shooting or if there are any suspects.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any more information that can help detectives, you can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online tip using P3 Tips.