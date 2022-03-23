Man shot while walking along the road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
A tweet from the division said that emergency services got the call at 12:12 a.m. that there had been gunshots on the 2600 block of Cunningham Drive.
When police arrived, they found a man who was hurt.
He was taken to the hospital, and his name and condition are not known at this time. His injuries weren't life-threatening.
An initial investigation revealed that the victim had been walking on the side of the road when he was shot by a passing car.
At this time, there isn't any available information on a reason for the shooting or the person who is responsible.
If you know anything that could help police solve this case, call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit an anonymous tip online by clicking here.