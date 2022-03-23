Man shot while walking along the road in Hampton

The victim was shot by a passing car, and his injuries aren't life-threatening.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A tweet from the division said that emergency services got the call at 12:12 a.m. that there had been gunshots on the 2600 block of Cunningham Drive.

When police arrived, they found a man who was hurt.

He was taken to the hospital, and his name and condition are not known at this time. His injuries weren't life-threatening.

An initial investigation revealed that the victim had been walking on the side of the road when he was shot by a passing car.

At this time, there isn't any available information on a reason for the shooting or the person who is responsible.