Police: Man shot while driving on Mercury Blvd. in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound he said he received while driving, and police in Hampton are investigating.
According to a spokesperson, their emergency dispatch received a call at around 3:15 a.m. reporting that a man had walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening.
Police say their preliminary investigation has determined that the victim was driving on West Mercury Boulevard in the area of the I-64 on ramp when an someone began shooting from a passing vehicle. The victim was struck as a result of the gunfire.
The spokesperson said the motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and they currently have no suspect information.
