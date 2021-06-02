Man shot while walking near border of Hampton, Newport News

Hampton Police said they don't know who shot the 26-year-old, or what circumstances led to the crime. Investigators said the victim is not cooperating with police.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division said a 26-year-old man was walking down a Hampton street Wednesday when he was shot.

A release from investigators said the victim walked into a local hospital around noon, after someone drove him there.

So far, detectives think he was walking in the 8500 block of Orcutt Ave. when he was hit by gunfire. That's near the Newmarket area, and the border of Newport News.

Police said the man isn't cooperating in the investigation, and they don't know what circumstances led up to the shooting.

Detectives don't have a suspect description to share for the case right now, but asked that if you know anything that might help them figure out who pulled the trigger, you give them a call.

Tipsters can share information with the police department by calling 757.727.6111 or the crime line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP. You can also anonymously share tips online.