Man shot while walking down Portsmouth Boulevard

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting that left one man hurt Wednesday.
The shooting happened sometime after 9:49 a.m. in the 1100 block of Portsmouth Boulevard. That's near Brighton Elementary School.
A 20-year-old man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower extremity. His injury is not considered life-threatening.
The man told police he was walking down the street with friends when he was shot.
Anyone who has information about this crime is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at 757-393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.