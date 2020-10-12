Man shot while walking down Portsmouth Boulevard

The shooting happened sometime after 9:49 a.m. in the 1100 block of Portsmouth Boulevard. That's near Brighton Elementary School.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting that left one man hurt Wednesday.

A 20-year-old man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower extremity. His injury is not considered life-threatening.

The man told police he was walking down the street with friends when he was shot.