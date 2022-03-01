Portsmouth Police: Man shot on Wirt Avenue

The victim, whose name hasn't been shared, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He's expected to survive.

A man is hospitalized after someone shot him in Portsmouth Monday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., the Portsmouth Police Department tweeted that they'd been called to the 1300 block of Wirt Ave. to help someone who'd been shot.

That's a residential area, not far from Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

The victim, whose name hasn't been shared, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He's expected to survive.

Police are still looking into the shooting. Officials haven't shared any information about possible suspects yet.

If you know anything that could help detectives, call the police department at 757.393.8536 or the Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP.

Tipsters who call the Crime Line can stay anonymous, and if your information leads to an arrest, could be eligible for a cash reward.