Man stabbed 13 times in Williamsburg; police arrest two suspects, search for third

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The James City County police department is searching for one suspect still at large after multiple victims were stabbed, one of them 13 times, in Williamsburg on August 29.

A release from the department said that day, around 1:30 a.m., investigators rushed to the scene in the 190 block of Lakeside Drive in Historic Powhatan Resort.

They found a 22-year-old Newport News man who had been stabbed 13 times. They airlifted him to VCU Medical Center, and he has since been released from treatment.

A 21-year-old James City County resident, who had a minor stab wound in the shoulder area, refused treatment from responders.

A spokesperson for the police department said they'd identified two suspects in the case, who have both since been arrested.

Police said Toano resident Katherine Kelly, 21, was in the condo earlier that night, and had left after an argument.

She is accused of then returning with her father, Timothy Kelly, 52, and a third suspect. Police said they knocked on the door of the home and forced their way inside once it was opened.

That's when the James City County Police suspect Timothy Kelly of stabbing the 22-year-old multiple times. They think the 21-year-old sustained his shoulder injury while trying to break up the fight.

The unknown male suspect is reported to have taken a gaming console as the group left the home. Police did not give any further physical descriptions of the suspect.

He has not been identified, and anyone who knows who could have been involved is asked to call Investigator Logan English at 757.603.6033.

Police obtained warrants for Katherine and Timothy Kelly related to breaking and entering, robbery, felonious assault, malicious wounding (and malicious wounding by mob) and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The younger Kelly turned herself into police on September 9. She is being held in the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

Timothy Kelly was arrested at Redondo Beach, California, on the same day. He is set to be extradited back to the area.