Suffolk police: Boy arrested after domestic stabbing, man flown to hospital

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department said a man was seriously hurt in a stabbing close to the downtown area Tuesday morning, and a child was arrested following an investigation.

The incident happened in the 300 block of Collier Crescent. Dispatchers got the report shortly after 7 a.m.

Police said the stabbing was domestic-related, but details about what led to the incident weren't shared. After medics checked the victim, he was airlifted to a hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

Officials said a juvenile boy was taken into custody, but neither his age nor his charges were shared.

The stabbing is under investigation. If you have any information that could help investigators, call the police department at 757-514-7915 or the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887, Option 5.