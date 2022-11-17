x
Hampton police: Man stabbed during fight in parking lot

An investigation revealed that two men got into an argument which then became physical in the parking lot outside a business. That's when the victim was stabbed.
HAMPTON, Va. — A man is in the hospital after being stabbed Thursday morning in Hampton. 

According to the Hampton Police Division, the incident happened at a business on the 900 block of North King Street shortly after 5 a.m. 

An investigation revealed that two men got into an argument which then became physical in the parking lot outside. That's when the victim was stabbed. 

He's been taken to the hospital, and he's expected to be okay. 

His name and the motive for the stabbing have not been released at this time. 

If you know anything that can help police, call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit an anonymous tip online by clicking here.

