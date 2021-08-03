Man stabbed in Suffolk, police arrest suspect

Officials said they were called to help someone in the 700 block of Adams Street, and found a victim who had been stabbed. He's expected to be okay.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Monday morning, Suffolk Police said they'd made an arrest after looking into a Sunday night stabbing.

Officials said they were called to help someone in the 700 block of Adams Street around 10:45 p.m.

Responding officers determined that the injured person had been stabbed, but did not have life-threatening injuries. Fire & Rescue teams helped treat him at the scene, and then sent him to a hospital for further care.

Police did not share the name of the victim, or describe the circumstances of the stabbing.

Later, police arrested John Henry Douglas, Jr., 32, in connection with the incident.