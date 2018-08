NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are working to learn more about the moments that led up to a stabbing in Norfolk, landing one man in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police were called to the 4700 block of Pinehurst Way just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Medics rushed a man to the hospital with a stab wound to the leg, but he's expected to be okay.

No other details have been released at this time, including suspect information or a motive.

