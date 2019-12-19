NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police said they're investigating after a man was stabbed and killed Thursday night.

Police were called to the 7700 block of Armfield Avenue around 5:00 p.m. for a stabbing. When officers got to the scene, they found a man who died from stab wounds.

In a tweet, police said they do have someone, that may be responsible, in custody.

Police are still investigating.

