Police say man stabbed on Darren Circle in Portsmouth

Detectives said a man was left injured after he was stabbed Wednesday morning near the Charlestowne Condominiums.
Portsmouth Police Department said they responded to a report of a stabbing incident near the 1600 block of Darren Circle. The call came in around 6:06 a.m.
According to officers, a man was found with a stab wound that was considered to be non-life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injury.
Police are currently investigating the incident and will share updates as it becomes available.