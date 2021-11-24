Police say man stabbed on Darren Circle in Portsmouth

Portsmouth police said a man was stabbed near the 1600 block of Darren Circle. That area is located near the Charlestowne Condominiums.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from Oct. 27, 2021.

Detectives said a man was left injured after he was stabbed Wednesday morning near the Charlestowne Condominiums.

Portsmouth Police Department said they responded to a report of a stabbing incident near the 1600 block of Darren Circle. The call came in around 6:06 a.m.

According to officers, a man was found with a stab wound that was considered to be non-life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injury.