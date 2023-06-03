x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

PPD: Man seriously hurt after being stabbed near Atlanta Ave.

Officers first got the call to respond to the area of Atlanta Avenue and Lincoln Street at 3:22 a.m.

More Videos

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left a man seriously hurt Monday morning. 

According to dispatch, officers first got the call to respond to the area of Atlanta Avenue and Lincoln Street at 3:22 a.m. 

That's off of Elm Avenue. 

When police arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed. 

He was taken to the hospital with serious wounds, and his name and condition aren't known at this time. 

Shortly before 6 a.m., the scene was considered to be cleared. 

This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything that can help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out