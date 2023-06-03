PPD: Man seriously hurt after being stabbed near Atlanta Ave.

Officers first got the call to respond to the area of Atlanta Avenue and Lincoln Street at 3:22 a.m.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left a man seriously hurt Monday morning.

That's off of Elm Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed.

He was taken to the hospital with serious wounds, and his name and condition aren't known at this time.

Shortly before 6 a.m., the scene was considered to be cleared.