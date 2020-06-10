Man stabbed several times in Suffolk suffers severe injuries

The 35-year-old victim had to be airlifted to the hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are working to find whoever stabbed a man several times in Suffolk.

Officers went to Sentara Obici Hospital around 2:30 p.m. Monday after learning that the victim, 35-year-old Reginald Dante Flournoy, drove himself to the hospital.

Flournoy had to be airlifted from Sentara Obici to a different hospital to be treated for his wounds. He's in stable condition at this time even after sustaining life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are still trying to learn where Flournoy was stabbed.