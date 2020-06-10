Man stabbed several times in Suffolk suffers severe injuries

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are working to find whoever stabbed a man several times in Suffolk.
Officers went to Sentara Obici Hospital around 2:30 p.m. Monday after learning that the victim, 35-year-old Reginald Dante Flournoy, drove himself to the hospital.
Flournoy had to be airlifted from Sentara Obici to a different hospital to be treated for his wounds. He's in stable condition at this time even after sustaining life-threatening injuries.
Authorities are still trying to learn where Flournoy was stabbed.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Suffolk Police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.