Man stabbed in Suffolk after getting into argument

A man was hospitalized with a stab wound in Suffolk, according to the city's police department.

Timothy Kelley, a spokesman for the city, said someone drove the victim to Sentara Obici Hospital on Sunday around 5 p.m.

54-year-old Charles Vaughan's injuries weren't life-threatening.

Officers came to see Vaughan, and he told them he was stabbed by someone he knew around 7 a.m. He said that was following an argument.

Suffolk Police think the crime scene was the 2500 block of Wilroy Road. That's close to where the road intersects with Nansemond Parkway.

Investigators didn't share any suspect information about this crime. The department was still investigating the situation on Monday morning.