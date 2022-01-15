Man stabbed at Target in Hampton, police say

He was stabbed during an argument in the parking lot. The female suspect is in custody and is set to face charges.

Police in Hampton are investigating after a man was stabbed in a domestic incident.

The stabbing happened this morning around 6:08 a.m. on the 5000 block of Holt Avenue. That's the Target store in the Peninsula Town Center.

When police arrived, they found a man with life-threatening stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, and there is no word on his condition at this time.

