SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are asking the public to help them find a man who has committed grand larceny by robbing Ulta Beauty stores around Hampton Roads.

According to police, all of the larcenies took place on August 29, 2019, October 14, 2019 and Dec. 7, 2019.

In each instance, the suspect enters the store, grabs a bunch of fragrances and leaves within one minute.

He's racked up a pretty big bill with all the thefts. Police say the total value of the fragrances he stole came out to more than $13,000.

The suspect is described as a black male, standing at 6'0" and weighing 155 pounds.

If anyone knows anything about these crimes or the person involved and his whereabouts, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

