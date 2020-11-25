Man steals car at gunpoint from woman waiting for friend; Hampton Police investigates

A woman was sitting in her Hyundai Sonata, waiting for a friend, when a man pointed a gun at her head and demanded the vehicle. Police are searching for the suspect.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division said Wednesday that it was investigating a carjacking that happened in the first block of Chinaberry Place the night before.

A release from officials said a woman was sitting in her 2017 Hyundai Sonata just before 8:30 p.m., waiting for a friend, when a man pointed a gun at her head and demanded the car.

She got out. The suspect, described as a Black male in his 20s, with a short haircut, left the apartment complex in the vehicle.

Police later found the missing car in the area of Chesapeake Avenue and Locust Avenue. They're still searching for the carjacking suspect.