WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Here's your bizarre theft story of the week.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office made a Facebook post about a larceny suspect who hit up the same Walmart on July 25 and July 27 just to steal chainsaws.

According to the post, the man entered the Walmart on East Rochambeau Drive using a personal motorized wheelchair. He then switched to a store-owned motorized wheelchair, made his way to the tools section, then picked a chainsaw from the shelf.

He removed the chainsaw from its packaging, put it in a bag he brought to the store, then left without paying for it. He did this twice on both days he visited that store, according to deputies.

Authorities believe he took public transportation to get to the Walmart since he wasn't seen driving or being dropped off by another vehicle.

If you know anything about the suspect, please call the sheriff's office tip line at (757) 890-4999 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Deputies ask that you refer to report 1903040 when you call about this particular case.