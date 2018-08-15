DANVILLE, VA-- One man was interested in more than cheeseburgers or a Big Mac with fries at a McDonald’s in Danville, VA.

That’s because police say he stole a funeral home truck that was parked at the restaurant on Piney Forest Rd, Monday morning. The truck also had a burial vault on it.

The truck belongs to Norris Funeral Home. Police said the worker left the vehicle unlocked with the keys inside when they went inside to get food.

Police describe the man as being in his 20’s with a goatee.

The truck is a 2008 white 3500 flatbed truck with Virginia tags TW20170. Officers say it has Norris Funeral Services on the driver and passenger door. It has an all steel burial vault strapped to the flatbed of the truck.

If you have any information call Danville Crime Stoppers at (434) 793-0000, the Danville Police Department at (434) 799-6508.

