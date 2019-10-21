NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police need the public's help to find a man they say stole items out of a car that did not belong to him.
He is wanted for grand larceny after he took items from a vehicle parked in the Superior Pawn parking lot on Military Highway.
He was caught on surveillance cameras around noon on October 16 taking the property. He left the area in a blue Jeep Cherokee.
He's described as a Black man standing at 5'8" and weighing 200 pounds. He was last seen in a light blue polo shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.
If you recognize him or know anything about the incident call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
