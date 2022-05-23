Man attempts to bring loaded gun on flight at Norfolk Int. Airport: TSA

According to the TSA, the 9mm handgun was loaded with 17 bullets.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Massachusetts man allegedly attempted to take a loaded gun onto a plane at Norfolk International Airport (ORF) on Sunday.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the 9mm handgun was loaded with 17 bullets.

The TSA stopped the man when his carry-on bags triggered a security alarm. Norfolk Airport Authority Police responded to the checkpoint and confiscated the gun.

The man was cited for a weapons violation. The case will go onto the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney for possible criminal prosecution.