Man attempts to bring loaded gun on flight at Norfolk Int. Airport: TSA

NORFOLK, Va. — A Massachusetts man allegedly attempted to take a loaded gun onto a plane at Norfolk International Airport (ORF) on Sunday.
According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the 9mm handgun was loaded with 17 bullets.
The TSA stopped the man when his carry-on bags triggered a security alarm. Norfolk Airport Authority Police responded to the checkpoint and confiscated the gun.
The man was cited for a weapons violation. The case will go onto the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney for possible criminal prosecution.
Passengers can travel with firearms only if they are properly packaged and declared at the airline ticket counter. For more information, click here.