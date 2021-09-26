Man struck by gunfire while driving in Hampton Sunday afternoon

Police found the victim's car unoccupied after it had struck a light pole.

A man walked into an area hospital with injuries characterized as life-threatening after he was shot while driving in Hampton Sunday afternoon.

According to police, emergency dispatch received a call reporting that a shooting that just occurred in the 900 block of West Pembroke Avenue. when they arrived at the location, theyy found an unoccupied vehicle that had struck a utility pole.

While officers were investigating, they found out that an adult male victim had walked into a local hospital with life-threatening gunshot injuries.

Police said their preliminary investigation determined that the victim was traveling in a vehicle on West Pembroke Avenue when he was struck by gunfire. They said the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation and that they currently have no suspect information to report.

West Pembroke Avenue from LaSalle Avenue to Patterson Avenue was closed because of a utility wire across the roadway.

This is the second shooting incident in Hampton on Sunday. In the first, a man was shot and killed apparently during an argument on Triple Crown Court. Police said they had identified the shooter, but didn't indicate that this person was facing any charges.

In addition to these two incidents, there were also two shootings in Portsmouth in which two people was killed and one injured.