No suspect information was immediately released.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is in the hospital following a mid-day shooting Sunday in Norfolk, authorities said.

Just before noon, Norfolk police were called to a shooting in the 700 block of Wiley Drive.

Paramedics rushed a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

No suspect information was immediately released.