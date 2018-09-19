NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Police are working to learn more about a shooting Tuesday evening that landed a man in the hospital with serious injuries.

Norfolk Police posted a tweet saying this happened near Dundale Avenue and Jefferson Court. Officers responded to that area around 7:30 p.m.

One man was rushed to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

No other details have been released at this time, including suspect information.

If you have any information on this crime, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or you can submit an anonymous tip here.

