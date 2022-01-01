Man suffers from serious injuries after shooting in Norfolk, police say

It happened on January 1 around 11:20 a.m. on the 1200 block of Lead Street, according to a tweet.

Norfolk police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

It happened on January 1 around 11:20 a.m. on the 1200 block of Lead Street, according to a tweet.

The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. There is no word on his identity or condition at this time.

There is not yet any available suspect information.

If you have any information that can help with this investigation, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an online tip here.

