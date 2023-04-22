Man suspected of setting several small fires at Norfolk apartment building in custody

He was only identified as a 30-year-old man, and he's been charged with burning of a dwelling.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is in custody after he's believed to have started several small fires Saturday morning adjacent to an apartment building in Norfolk.

According to a spokesperson for Norfolk Fire & Rescue, their units responded at around 7 a.m. to a reported fire at an address associated with the Dove Landing Apartments on Sewell's Point Road near Robin Hood Road.

The first arriving firefighters quickly located and put out the fire. However, they discovered there were several small fires set around the complex. Norfolk Fire Marshals arrived and identified someone they suspected of setting the fires.

The man was initially held by Norfolk Fire Marshals with the assistance of Norfolk Police Officers. After their investigation, he was arrested by members of the Norfolk Fire Marshals Office.