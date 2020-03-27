Man suspected of shooting child turns himself in to police in Portsmouth

Portsmouth police said Marquelle B. Simon turned himself in Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A 19-year-old Chesapeake man suspected of shooting a five-year-old boy is in custody.

Simon was served active warrants for aggravated malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The shooting happened on March 20 around 8:40 p.m.

Police responded to calls Friday night about gunshots being fired in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue in Portsmouth--and that a child had been shot in the torso, and was being driven to a nearby hospital.

When police arrived at Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, they met with the victim's mother. The boy was being treated for life-threatening injuries and was transferred to a second hospital.

Police have not released an updated condition for the child.