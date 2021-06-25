Man taken to hospital after being shot on North King Street in Hampton

The incident happened in the 200 block of North King Street. The man's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left one person hurt Friday morning.

Around 5:32 a.m., Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a man down in the 200 block of North King Street.

Officers found a 37-year-old man who had been hit by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police said the man was hit by gunfire while driving his vehicle.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation. There is no suspect information at this time, police said.