Man taken to hospital after shooting near Shipps Bay in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police tweeted about a shooting in the 3900 block of Muddy Creek Road Tuesday morning, where at least one man was hurt.

That's on Shipps Bay, just across from Sandbridge Beach.

They did not say what time the shooting was reported, but officers were on scene at 4 a.m.

The victim of the shooting has not been identified, and police said they hadn't yet determined the circumstances that led up to the crime.

He was taken to a hospital for his wound. Police didn't say how seriously the man's injuries were.

To aid police in their investigation, call the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.