Kentucky man tries to sell child for $2,500 at gas station, troopers say

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. — A man from Kentucky is behind bars after he tried to sell a 4-year-old for $2,500 at a gas station, investigators said.
Kentucky State Police say they received a call Sunday that 29-year-old Harry Day was trying to sell a child at a convenience store, WKYT reported. Day's car was reported to them Sunday while Day was at the Speedy Mart in Corbin, WBIR reported.
The car was tracked to a home on Spider Creek Road.
Troopers found the child inside the home, which belongs to the child's mother, Gertrude Hensen. Troopers say they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside the home. Both Day and Hensen admitted to using meth earlier that day, troopers said.
Day pleaded guilty after he was charged with promoting human trafficking of a child under 19, the Knox County Court Clerk's Office told WBIR.
Troopers said Hensen is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.
Both Day and Henson are being held at the Knox County Detention Center.
