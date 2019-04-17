KITTY HAWK, N.C. — Kitty Hawk police are trying to track down a man wanted for an alleged indecent exposure.

Police are looking for Zane Codi Reynolds of Corolla. According to police, Reynolds was caught masturbating on April 5 at the Lillian Street Beach Access and Kitty Hawk RV Park near the dune line around 2 p.m.

Then, on April 6 around 11 a.m., the man was seen again wearing sunglasses, light colored jeans, a blue windbreaker, and tan work boots.

Anyone with information about Reynolds' whereabouts is asked to contact police at (252) 261-3895.