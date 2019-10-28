NORFOLK, Virginia — Police are asking for the public's help to locate a man accused of stealing someone's credit card, then purchasing five cars at an auction.

The search is underway for 27-year-old Jamar Warren. According to Norfolk police, Warren went to an abandoned auto auction put on by the City of Norfolk Towing and Recovery on Lance Road.

During the auction, Warren placed bids and bought five vehicles. Detectives were able to identify Warren has the suspect while investigating the crime.

They're asking anyone with any information about Warren's whereabouts to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

