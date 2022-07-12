Man wanted for deadly hit-and-run in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Virginia — The Norfolk Police Department is searching for a wanted man possibly involved in a deadly hit-and-run last month.
The crash happened on June 24. Officers responded to the 2400 block of Tidewater Drive for a report of a crash and found 36-year-old Karl H. Wilkerson seriously hurt.
Wilkerson was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
After an investigation, the police department identified 20-year-old Marion T. Stron as a suspect. He is around 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
The police department is asking anyone with information about Strong’s whereabouts to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through P3 Tips.