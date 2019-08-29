After a domestic assault case, Newport News police were able to track down and arrest the accused person of interest.

On August 25 around 9 p.m., Newport News police officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Charles Street for a domestic assault.

Responding officers found the victim, a 27-year-old Yorktown woman. She had serious injuries to her face, and she was taken by medics to a local hospital for treatment.

After investigating, officers obtained warrants for 34-year-old Jermaine Outlaw of Newport News. The warrants were for Abduction, Unauthorized Use, Malicious Wounding, Grand Larceny, and Assault on Family Member.

After getting the report, Newport News police made this case and finding Jermaine Outlaw a top priority.

Officers were able to find Outlaw a local motel on Thursday morning. During his arrest, he had cocaine and a firearm with him.

“When I saw the photos of the victim following the assault, I was sad and angry," Police Chief Steve Drew said. "I have spoken on various occasions about domestic violence being an issue in Hampton Roads and locating someone capable of such violence became a top priority for the Newport News Police Department. I am proud of the officers who worked quickly to locate and remove Mr. Outlaw from the streets of Newport News.”