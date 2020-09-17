Man wanted for drive-by shooting near Lynnhaven Mall that injured baby, two adults

A baby and one of the adults were severely injured in the shooting. Police are working to track down Tanell Platt who they believe was involved.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach detectives are searching for a man they believe was involved in a drive-by shooting that hurt an infant and two adults near Lynnhaven Mall earlier this week.

Tanell Shyhiem Platt, 20, is wanted for three counts of felonious assault, reckless handling of a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting from a vehicle.

The shooting took place on Monday, Sept. 14 near Lynnhaven Parkway and Avenger Drive.

Police were called to that intersection around 3 p.m. that afternoon and ended up finding numerous spent shell casings along Lynnhaven Parkway. A Taco Bell near that location was also damaged by gunfire.

Officers received reports that a car that was traveling eastbound on I-264 might have been involved in the shooting. They found the car deserted at the First Colonial Road exit.

Investigators later learned that an infant and two adults were struck by gunfire. The baby and one of the adults suffered life-threatening injuries. The other adult's injuries weren't as serious.