Man wanted for murder committed Thursday in Emporia arrested in Hampton on Saturday

38-year-old Randolph Craighead, Sr. of Emporia was wanted for the murder of 27-year-old Deon Hayes, also of Emporia.

HAMPTON, Va. — A man was taken into custody in Hampton Saturday who was wanted for a homicide that was committed in Emporia on August 3.

According to Chief Ricky Pinksaw of the Emporia Police Department, they had issued warrants charging 38-year-old Randolph Craighead, Sr. of Emporia with the murder of 27-year-old Deon Hayes, also of Emporia.

The information provided by the Emporia Police Department did not include any details about the murder Craighead, Sr. is charged with having committed.

Craighead, Sr. was located on Saturday by the Hampton Police Division in a motel in the 1800 block of W. Mercury Boulevard in Hampton.

Craighead, Sr. was arrested and taken to the Hampton Jail. He's been charged with (1) 18.2-32-Second Degree Murder, (2) 18.2-53.1-Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, (3) 18.2-308.2-Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon in violation of Virginia State Code.